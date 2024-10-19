Summarize Simplifying... In short An Odisha man's hospital visit following an accident has sparked a police investigation into allegations of organ theft by the hospital's doctors.

Digal was admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack

Odisha man visits hospital following accident, doctors allegedly steal organs

By Chanshimla Varah 02:15 pm Oct 19, 2024

What's the story The family of a 44-year-old man from Odisha who died in a private hospital while being treated has alleged that the doctors stole his organs. Babula Digal was admitted to the private hospital in Cuttack with head injuries after being hit by a mini truck on October 13. He died three days later. The allegations came to light when they saw surgery marks on Digal's abdomen, even though he was treated for head injuries.

Investigation launched

Police exhume body for post-mortem, hospital denies allegations

The Odisha Police have launched an investigation into these grave allegations. They exhumed Digal's body from a burial ground in Tikarabaju for a post-mortem. Baliguda Police Station inspector-in-charge Sushant Sahu said, "We are also investigating the allegation of the deceased's son about organ theft." The private hospital in Cuttack has denied any wrongdoing. Hospital manager Susanta Behera claimed their doctors performed a decompressive craniectomy and informed the family about Digal's condition during treatment.

Government response

Health Minister orders inquiry, police visit hospital

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling has also ordered a departmental inquiry into the allegations and promised strong action if anyone is found guilty. He stated that if someone is proven guilty in the matter, strong action will be taken. Meanwhile, a team from Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police visited the hospital for further investigation after the complaint in Kandhamal.