Will the two-ending plan work for 'Housefull 5'?
What's the story
Since the Housefull 5 trailer's release, fans have been constantly discussing many aspects of the movie.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced that the film, which will release on Friday, will have two alternate endings, a first for Bollywood.
He said at a promotional event, "So, if you see at Gaiety, you'll see a character playing a killer, but in Galaxy, the culprit will be somebody else."
But will this stunt pay off?
Unique approach
Nadiadwala further elaborated on the unique approach, saying, "In PVR Audi 4, you'll have one killer but in PVR Audi 5, you'll see a version with a different killer. Even in the same auditorium, different show timings will have different actors playing the killer."
He claimed that this is happening for the first time in world cinema.
Expert opinions
Trade experts weighed in on the unique strategy
Trade veteran Taran Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama, "It remains to be seen how people react to it. I don't think it has happened before." He added that while "it would be very interesting," what matters is the "content."
Roopbani Cinema's Vishek Chauhan said, "The idea behind it is to create conversation to get people talking about the film. The worst thing about a film is being royally ignored."
Analyst Atul Mohan expressed, "It is novel, but there are also doubts."
Film details
'Housefull 5' features a star-studded cast and unique plot
Helmed by director Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is a comedy of errors with a murder mystery set on a luxury cruise.
The film includes a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan as the main suspects.
It also features Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar.