'Nepotism' debate led to Junaid's 'Loveyapa' failure: Aamir Khan
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently opened up about the box office performance of his son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa. The romantic comedy, also starring Khushi Kapoor, failed to make a mark at the box office.
In an interview with Raj Shamani, Aamir defended his son's acting skills and attributed the film's failure to the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood.
Performance
'Me and Junaid are not like that'
Aamir said, "Loveyapa aayi, nahin chali. Mujhe to film achi lagi thi (Loveyapa didn't work, but I liked it)."
He further praised Junaid's performance but gave his two cents on the "negative backlash" the film faced.
"Vo troll bahut hui film...nepotism mein bahut chali gayi ki yaar nepotism, ye nepokids hain... jabki Junaid aur main aise hain hi nahin (The film was widely trolled. It got into nepotism debate that they're nepo-kids while me and Junaid are not like that)."
Talent emphasis
Aamir emphasized talent over family connections in Bollywood
Aamir further elaborated on his views by using his sister, Nikhat Khan, as an example.
He pointed out that she started acting at 50 and always screen-tested for the roles she got without any help from him.
"Up till now, I have not interfered in Junaid's career, nor do I want to," he said.
Family support
Aamir's past efforts to help brother Faisal in Bollywood
The superstar also reminisced about trying to help his brother, Faisal Khan, get a breakthrough in Bollywood.
He remembered working with him in Mela, but despite all efforts, Aamir realized he couldn't truly help someone succeed in the industry.
"Main upar wale se prarthna kar sakta hoon ki mera success usko (Junaid) de do iske aage main kuch nahin kar sakta hoon (I can only pray to God to give all my success to Junaid and nothing more than that)."
Film's performance
'Loveyapa' did comparatively well after OTT release
Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today. The romantic drama, which also stars Kapoor in the lead role, earned only ₹7.04 crore at the Indian box office according to Bollywood Hungama.
However, it found some appreciation after its OTT release. It is currently streaming on JioHotstar.
Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.