Miss England accuses Miss World organizers of being 'bitter'
What's the story
Milla Magee, the reigning Miss England, has accused the organizers of the Miss World pageant of being "vindictive and very bitter" toward her.
She claimed that she felt contestants were used as a "window dressing" and hence, she left before the grand finale in India on Saturday.
The 2025 Miss World pageant was supposed to be a platform for her campaign to include CPR in the school curriculum, but it turned out to be something else, according to her.
Public dispute
Magee's departure sparked a feud with Miss World organizers
Miss World organization responded to Magee's allegations by calling them "false."
Organization's Chief Executive, Julia Morley, told The Hindu that Magee left because she thought "she didn't stand a chance in the competition."
Magee responded, "What Julia said was vindictive and very bitter."
"It was a ridiculous statement. I did not leave because I thought I was not going to win. I left because I wanted to stand for what I believe in and it didn't align with my values."
Pageant experience
'Felt like I've been fed false narrative of this system'
Magee described a stark contrast between the Miss World's "beauty with purpose" mantra and her actual experience.
She said, as reported by The Guardian, "I felt like I've been fed a false narrative of this system that promotes 'beauty with a purpose' that's supposed to be about advocacy."
Instead, she found the pageant focused more on appearances and less on promoting causes.
She also alleged that contestants were treated as entertainment for investors.
Backlash and support
Magee received backlash and support
She felt that Miss World had exposed her to backlash from its supporters.
Despite this, she revealed she received messages from other women who participated in pageants, saying they felt the same way.
She added, "They have a big responsibility to acknowledge what I've said, acknowledge and listen to the reasons of why I left, to not just so quickly and irresponsibly put out a statement."