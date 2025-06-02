What's the story

Milla Magee, the reigning Miss England, has accused the organizers of the Miss World pageant of being "vindictive and very bitter" toward her.

She claimed that she felt contestants were used as a "window dressing" and hence, she left before the grand finale in India on Saturday.

The 2025 Miss World pageant was supposed to be a platform for her campaign to include CPR in the school curriculum, but it turned out to be something else, according to her.