What's the story

The fifth chapter of the popular Housefull franchise, Housefull 5, is generating significant buzz with its impressive advance bookings.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film has raked in ₹4 crore in advance sales alone, according to Sacnilk.

This figure includes block bookings and is expected to rise as the release date approaches.

The movie will feature two different endings, which is a fresh and unique approach in Hindi cinema.