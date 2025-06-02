'Housefull 5' earns ₹4cr in advance bookings
What's the story
The fifth chapter of the popular Housefull franchise, Housefull 5, is generating significant buzz with its impressive advance bookings.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film has raked in ₹4 crore in advance sales alone, according to Sacnilk.
This figure includes block bookings and is expected to rise as the release date approaches.
The movie will feature two different endings, which is a fresh and unique approach in Hindi cinema.
Record sales
'Housefull 5' advance bookings have surpassed expectations
In a market where comedies often struggle to create a pre-release buzz, Housefull 5 has defied the odds.
The film sold 28,192 tickets across 7,654 shows for its opening day alone!
This figure does not even include block bookings, which are part of the total ₹4.01 crore advance booking figure.
With three more days left until release, the numbers are likely to increase significantly.
Star power
'Housefull 5' features an ensemble star cast
The star-studded cast of Housefull 5 is another major factor contributing to its pre-release success.
The film features Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, and Johnny Lever, among others, including Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, and Soundarya Sharma.
It will be released on June 6 and will clash with Kamal Haasan's Thug Life.