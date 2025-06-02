'Not scared': Pankaj Tripathi's take on AI-generated videos
What's the story
The recent surge in fake AI-generated videos has raised concerns among many, including actor Pankaj Tripathi.
In a recent interview with Zoom TV, he shared his thoughts on this growing issue.
He emphasized the importance of understanding whether what one sees is real or generated and expressed confidence in the enduring value of human emotions despite technological advancements.
Tripathi's perspective
'Technology can be both a boon and a curse'
Tripathi said in Hindi, "I remember reading an article in my childhood about science: is it a boon or a curse? What is it? It is both. If it is used meaningfully, then it is an amazing thing. If it is used meaninglessly or without meaning, then it can be harmful."
Interestingly, around the time of Paresh Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3, fans had circulated AI images of Tripathi as Baburao Apte.
Tripathi's confidence
'Human emotions have a lot of value'
Tripathi added, "But if there is technology, then it will have both kinds of uses. The person has to be aware that what they are seeing is generated or real and original."
"You have to live your life and work too. I am not scared because no matter how much technology evolves, human emotions have a lot of value, and that is not going to change."
Career update
Tripathi's upcoming projects and fans' use of AI
Tripathi is currently starring in Criminal Justice 4, which premiered on JioHotstar last week. He will soon appear in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino.
The film has a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.