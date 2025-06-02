Batters with highest career strike rate in ODIs (2,000-plus runs)
Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket on June 2, Monday.
Maxwell retired after a stellar 13-year career, during which he won two ICC ODI World Cups.
Notably, Maxwell holds the record for the highest batting strike rate in ODI history among players with over 2,000 runs.
Here we look at batters with highest batting strike rate in ODI history (2,000-plus runs) among Full Member nations.
#1
Glenn Maxwell
Maxwell featured in 149 ODIs for Australia. He scored a tally of 3,990 runs at an average of 27.21.
Notably, Maxwell's strike rate reads 126.70 in ODIs which is the best among players with 2,000-plus runs, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Maxwell slammed 4 tons and 23 fifties for Australia. This includes a record-breaking 201* in the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup versus Afghanistan.
Maxwell hit 383 fours and 155 sixes in ODIs.
#2
Heinrich Klaasen
South African wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen is next on this list. Klaasen has played 60 ODIs for the Proteas, scoring 2,141 runs at an average of 43.69.
The batter's strike rate is a commanding 117.05.
Klaasen has smashed 4 tons and 11 fifties for South Africa with a best score of 174. He owns 200 fours and 71 sixes.
#3
Shahid Afridi
Former Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi carried a strike rate of 117 in ODIs.
Besides playing for Pakistan, he also represented Asia XI and ICC XI.
In 398 matches (369 innings), Afridi accumulated 8,064 runs at 23.57. He slammed six tons and 39 fifties with the best score of 124.
Afridi made his presence felt with 351 sixes and 730 fours.
#4
Jos Buttler
England star Jos Buttler is behind Afridi. The star ODI ace owns a strike rate of 115.13.
Buttler has featured in 189 ODIs for England. He has scored 5,233 runs from 162 innings at 38.76. He has 11 tons and 27 fifties under his belt.
His best score is an unbeaten 162. Buttler has smoked 174 sixes and 417 fours.