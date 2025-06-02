What's the story

Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell announced his retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket on June 2, Monday.

Maxwell retired after a stellar 13-year career, during which he won two ICC ODI World Cups.

Notably, Maxwell holds the record for the highest batting strike rate in ODI history among players with over 2,000 runs.

Here we look at batters with highest batting strike rate in ODI history (2,000-plus runs) among Full Member nations.