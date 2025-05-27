What's the story

The upcoming romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, will release on October 2.

The film will be released in theaters on Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.

The title of the film was recently changed from Deewaniyat to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat as it moved to a new production house with Anshul Garg now producing it under his banner, Play DMF.