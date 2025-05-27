Harshvardhan-Sonam's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' to release on this date
What's the story
The upcoming romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, will release on October 2.
The film will be released in theaters on Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.
The title of the film was recently changed from Deewaniyat to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat as it moved to a new production house with Anshul Garg now producing it under his banner, Play DMF.
Title transformation
'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' reflects changes in creative direction
Rane shared the release date on Instagram with a striking new poster, writing, "2nd October 2025 Gandhi Jayanti aur Dussehra pe cinema gharon mein dekhiye mohabbat, nafrat aur 'Ek Deewane ki DEEWANIYAT!"
The title change from Deewaniyat to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat signifies a major shift in the film's production journey.
It not only reflects a new name but also a change in creative direction and thematic depth.
Twitter Post
Check out the new poster
HARSHVARDHAN RANE - SONAM BAJWA STAR IN 'EK DEEWANE KI DEEWANIYAT' – 2 OCT 2025 RELEASE... Love. Obsession. Heartbreak... #HarshvardhanRane and #SonamBajwa play the lead roles in #EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat.#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat arrives in theatres on [Thursday] 2 October 2025… pic.twitter.com/304RmeSvHW— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 27, 2025
Film's theme
'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' delves into love, obsession, and heartbreak
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is said to explore the intense and turbulent emotions of "love, obsession, and heartbreak."
The makers felt the need for a title that more accurately encapsulates the heightened emotional spectrum and romantic intensity of the story as it evolved under Garg's production.
It suggests a story where love is not just felt but consumes its characters.
Star power
Rane and Bajwa's performances are highly anticipated
Rane, known for his brooding charm and impactful performances in romantic dramas, is expected to bring depth and vulnerability to the character of "Deewana."
Bajwa's screen presence and emotional expressiveness are set to elevate the film's narrative intensity.
With a strong cast, gripping story, and creative streak, the film is set to leave a mark. All eyes are on October 2 as fans eagerly await this emotional journey.