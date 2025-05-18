What's the story

In a recent development, the Delhi High Court has issued an interim stay on the unauthorized use of the title and artistic works of the iconic Hindi film, Andaz Apna Apna.

The court's decision prevents over 30 parties from using the comedy movie's characters, title, dialogues, and artistic works without permission, reported IANS.

This move serves as a strong warning against infringement in the entertainment industry.

The 1994 film stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.