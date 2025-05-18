Cannes: Kevin Spacey to be honored for 'artistic brilliance'
What's the story
Kevin Spacey, whose career has been marred by multiple sexual misconduct allegations, will be honored with the Award for Excellence in Film and Television at the Better World Fund's 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner in Cannes.
Spacey will be honored for his "artistic brilliance" and "impact on cinema and the arts" on May 20.
The President & Founder of the Better World Fund, Manuel Collas De La Roche, said he is excited to celebrate Spacey's legacy at this gathering.
Statement
The honor celebrates Oscar winner's 'contributions to cinema'
Roche said, "We are truly privileged to welcome Kevin Spacey as our Guest of Honor and Honoree at the Better World Fund Gala."
"Kevin's extraordinary contributions to the art of cinema have left a mark on audiences and filmmakers alike."
"His talent, depth, and commitment to storytelling exemplify the transformative power of film."
"It is with great excitement that we celebrate his legacy and presence at this meaningful gathering."
Spacey's last appearance at the Cannes Film Festival was in 2016.
Red carpet
Spacey likely to promote his upcoming movie
There are rumors that Spacey could also make a red carpet appearance.
Last week, it was announced that Spacey has joined the cast of The Awakening, one of his first projects since being found not guilty of sex crimes after a UK trial two years ago.
The movie's producer, Matt Hookings, told Variety, "If anyone speaks to him, he could say he's in Cannes and receiving an award, but he's also here with 'The Awakening,' so the film gets plugged."
New project
More about 'The Awakening'
Spacey has joined the cast of The Awakening alongside Peter Stormare and Alice Eve.
The movie, produced by Cloud9 Studios, centers on characters Jason (Justin Tinto) and Rebecca (Eve) as they get to the bottom of a conspiracy to control the world.
Their investigation takes them into a maze of secrets, turning their mission to expose the truth into a thrilling race against time.