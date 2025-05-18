What's the story

Kevin Spacey, whose career has been marred by multiple sexual misconduct allegations, will be honored with the Award for Excellence in Film and Television at the Better World Fund's 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner in Cannes.

Spacey will be honored for his "artistic brilliance" and "impact on cinema and the arts" on May 20.

The President & Founder of the Better World Fund, Manuel Collas De La Roche, said he is excited to celebrate Spacey's legacy at this gathering.