'Cowardly lies': Urvashi Rautela slams Diet Sabya for Cannes controversy
What's the story
Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has hit back at Diet Sabya, a celebrity gossip page, for accusing her of blocking a hotel stairway while posing for pictures during the Cannes Film Festival.
In a lengthy Instagram post, Rautela clarified that she had permission from the authorities to shoot at the location. She slammed Diet Sabya, calling them a "paid troll."
She also urged her fans to ignore their "envious slander."
Statement
'Let the truth reign': Rautela's fiery response
Rautela wrote, "I rise with unyielding strength against the cowardly lies of Diet Sabya, a faceless page that dares to falsely claim I blocked a staircase."
"Let the truth reign: my team secured full permission for a photoshoot on a designated staircase...in strict adherence to every rule of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which I honor with unwavering respect."
She added that their "baseless narratives target those who elevate India's pride on the global stage."
Defense
Rautela blocked Diet Sabya
Rautela further revealed, "I have blocked and reported this irrelevant entity, and I call on all to dismiss their envious slander."
"My charisma, forged through relentless dedication and international acclaim, remains untouchable. No one can dim the light of Urvashi Rautela."
She ended her post with a message: "No matter how hard you troll me we will never pay you like others #paidtrolls."
Diet Sabya
Diet Sabya responded to Rautela's post
The celebrity gossip page reacted to Urvashi's post. The creator reposted her statement on their Instagram Story, accompanied by rapper Nicki Minaj's famous laughing meme in the background.
That wasn't all, they sarcastically wrote about the actor, "Charisma. Uniqueness. Nerve. Talent. Global. Superstar. Pride. Fans. First Woman.Triple Miss Universe. Dubai Visa etc."
Diet Sabya went on to post a mocking apology video in response.
Public response
Rautela's Cannes appearance drew mixed reactions
Rautela's recent appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival attracted both admiration and criticism.
While fans loved her stunning looks, many netizens called her out for allegedly blocking a staircase for a photoshoot.
A video posted by Diet Sabya showed Rautela posing on a hotel stairway while guests waited behind her, leading to widespread backlash on social media.