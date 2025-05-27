What's the story

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has hit back at Diet Sabya, a celebrity gossip page, for accusing her of blocking a hotel stairway while posing for pictures during the Cannes Film Festival.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Rautela clarified that she had permission from the authorities to shoot at the location. She slammed Diet Sabya, calling them a "paid troll."

She also urged her fans to ignore their "envious slander."