Netflix secures Richard Linklater's 'Nouvelle Vague' after Cannes premiere
What's the story
Netflix has secured the rights to Richard Linklater's latest film, Nouvelle Vague, following its successful premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.
The black-and-white feature pays homage to the French New Wave and Jean-Luc Godard's 1960 classic Breathless.
The acquisition was first reported by Deadline, and Nouvelle Vague received an 11-minute standing ovation from audiences at Cannes.
Sources say the deal has been finalized for a big $4 million—a record amount for a French-language film in the US.
Film plot
'Nouvelle Vague' explores the making of 'Breathless'
Nouvelle Vague narrates the story behind the making of Godard's Breathless.
Linklater's French-language film is shot in the 4:3 aspect ratio and features Guillaume Marbeck as Godard, Zoey Deutch as Seberg, and Aubry Dullin as Belmondo.
The script was written by Vince Palmo, Michèle Halberstadt, Laetitia Masson, and Holly Gent.
ARP Selection is producing and will release the film in France this fall. Goodfellas and CAA Media Finance are handling international sales and made the deal with Netflix.
Release details
'Nouvelle Vague' to have limited theatrical release in US
Despite its critical acclaim, Nouvelle Vague is expected to have a limited theatrical release in the US.
A source told THR that the film will only get the usual two-week awards-qualifying run domestically.
Linklater has previously been nominated for five Academy Awards, making his latest project one of the most anticipated films in this year's Oscar race.