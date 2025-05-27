What's the story

Netflix has secured the rights to Richard Linklater's latest film, Nouvelle Vague, following its successful premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The black-and-white feature pays homage to the French New Wave and Jean-Luc Godard's 1960 classic Breathless.

The acquisition was first reported by Deadline, and Nouvelle Vague received an 11-minute standing ovation from audiences at Cannes.

Sources say the deal has been finalized for a big $4 million—a record amount for a French-language film in the US.