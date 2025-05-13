'Homebound,' 'Tanvi' and more Indian films heading to Cannes
What's the story
The Cannes Film Festival 2025 will showcase a plethora of Indian-origin films, both contemporary and classic.
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, is one of the films chosen for the Un Certain Regard section.
Kapoor took to Instagram to express her gratitude, thanking Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese for his support and guidance on the project.
Classic revival
Restored classic 'Aranyer Din Ratri' to premiere at Cannes
Recently restored Satyajit Ray's classic film Aranyer Din Ratri will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.
The announcement was made by the Film Heritage Foundation, which said veteran Bollywood star Sharmila Tagore, who starred in the 1970 film, will be attending the event.
It will be presented by Wes Anderson, Simi Garewal, Margaret Bodde, producer Purnima Dutta's family, Peter Becker, and Fumiko Takagi.
Directorial debut
'Tanvi The Great' to premiere at Cannes Film Market
Anupam Kher's directorial debut, Tanvi The Great, will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025's Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market).
The film's makers announced the news on Instagram, writing, "WORLD PREMIERE! Global actor @anupampkher's directorial venture TANVI THE GREAT is ready to shine on the world stage! Making its screening debut at the @mdf_cannes, this is more than a moment; it's the beginning of a global journey."
Student showcase
Student film 'A Doll Made Up Of Clay' selected, too
A Doll Made Up Of Clay, a short film by students of Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI), has made it to the 78th Festival De Cannes. The film will be screened in the La Cinef section.
Written and directed by Ethiopian student Kokob Gebrehweria Tesfay, the film was produced by Sahil Manoj Ingle with Uma Kumari as the executive producer.