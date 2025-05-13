What's the story

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 will showcase a plethora of Indian-origin films, both contemporary and classic.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, is one of the films chosen for the Un Certain Regard section.

Kapoor took to Instagram to express her gratitude, thanking Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese for his support and guidance on the project.