Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh's 'Pune Highway' postponed to May 23
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated film Pune Highway has been officially postponed from May 16 (this Friday) to May 23.
The makers announced the shift in a statement, citing "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason behind the delay.
The film, directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha, is an adaptation of a critically acclaimed play of the same name.
Cast details
'Pune Highway' boasts a star-studded ensemble cast
Produced by Drop D Films and Ten Years Younger Productions, Pune Highway boasts of a star-studded ensemble including Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh.
The film also stars Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis, Ketki Narayan, Sudeep Modak, Abhishek Krishnan, Swapnil Ajgaonkar, and Shishir Sharma.
The earlier released trailer hinted at a gripping whodunnit story that starts with the discovery of a dead body, disrupting the lives of three childhood friends.
Festival premiere
'Pune Highway' received praise at the IFFI
Pune Highway premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year, where it was greeted with glowing reviews from the audience.
The film's stellar performances, taut storytelling, and suspenseful web make it a must-watch for mystery lovers.
The release date shift comes amid a wave of industry reschedulings following Operation Sindoor—a government-led military operation targeting terror camps in Pakistan.