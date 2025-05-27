Unreleased footage of Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' goes missing
What's the story
The Telugu fantasy drama Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu and featuring cameos by major Indian stars, is facing a setback, reported 123Telugu.
A hard drive containing unreleased and important footage from the film has reportedly gone missing.
The drive was supposed to be delivered from a Mumbai-based VFX company to the production house in South India. The incident has left the makers in shock and jeopardized the film's release plans.
Investigation underway
Missing hard drive complicates 'Kannappa' production
The hard drive was initially received by a person named Raghu at the producers' office, who handed it over to someone called Charitha for safekeeping. However, Charitha has since gone missing, further complicating the situation.
In response to this incident, Vijay Kumar, the executive producer of Kannappa, has filed a police complaint in an attempt to recover the lost footage. The investigation is currently underway.
Star power
'Kannappa' features star-studded cameos
Despite the ongoing investigation, Kannappa has already generated a lot of buzz due to its star-studded lineup.
The film features special appearances by actors like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal.
These superstars will play pivotal roles and have been given considerable screen time for their respective parts.
The film is scheduled to release on June 27.