What's the story

The Telugu fantasy drama Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu and featuring cameos by major Indian stars, is facing a setback, reported 123Telugu.

A hard drive containing unreleased and important footage from the film has reportedly gone missing.

The drive was supposed to be delivered from a Mumbai-based VFX company to the production house in South India. The incident has left the makers in shock and jeopardized the film's release plans.