What's the story

Emraan Hashmi's latest action thriller, Ground Zero, was released in theaters on Friday.

The movie marks his silver screen return after a year and a half, after his performance in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Ground Zero is inspired by real-life incidents and also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles.

Will it be able to do well?