Sonu Sood in trouble for riding bike without helmet
What's the story
Actor Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic work, has found himself in trouble after a video of him went viral, showing him riding a bike without a helmet or protective gear in Spiti Valley.
The incident has raised eyebrows as Sood has been an advocate for road safety and responsible travel.
The video was shared on Instagram by a user @ride_with_victor. The actor can be seen riding through snow-covered roads, shirtless with only shorts and sunglasses on.
Official action
Lahaul-Spiti Police launched investigation
The Lahaul-Spiti Police announced that an investigation has been initiated after taking note of the viral video.
In an official post on X (formerly Twitter), they stated, "A video allegedly showing a Bollywood actor violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti is under investigation."
The statement added, "According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from the year 2023. The task of investigating the authenticity has been handed over to DySP Headquarters, Kyelang."
Twitter Post
Read the statement here
A video allegedly showing a Bollywood actor violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti is under investigation.— Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) May 26, 2025
🔍 Initial info: Video may be from 2023
📌 Verification underway by DySP HQ Keylong
⚖️ District Police will take legal action if violations are confirmed. pic.twitter.com/UJHIyAavr2
User clarified it was 'professional shoot with proper planning, team'
The incident has drawn attention to the irony of Sood's past advocacy for road safety.
The actor has participated in campaigns urging people to wear helmets and follow traffic rules. This perceived double standard has disappointed many observers.
While Sood hasn't publicly commented on the incident yet, the account that originally posted the videos posted a clarification on Tuesday.
In an Instagram post, they said the clips were part of a "professional shoot with proper planning & team."