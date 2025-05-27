What's the story

Actor Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic work, has found himself in trouble after a video of him went viral, showing him riding a bike without a helmet or protective gear in Spiti Valley.

The incident has raised eyebrows as Sood has been an advocate for road safety and responsible travel.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user @ride_with_victor. The actor can be seen riding through snow-covered roads, shirtless with only shorts and sunglasses on.