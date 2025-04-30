Aligarh student forced to urinate on Pakistan flag during protest
What's the story
A 15-year-old Aligarh student was allegedly assaulted by a group of men on Monday.
The incident happened after he picked up a Pakistani flag placed on the road during a protest against the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The boy was on his way home from school when he came across this protest near the Rasoolganj area, police officials said.
Protest details
Right-wing groups responsible for the protest
The Pakistan flag inscribed with "Pakistan Murdabad" was put up on roads and walls by right-wing groups, which had called for a bandh in the city.
When the student picked up the flag from the road, a heated altercation ensued between him and the protesters.
Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.
Assault details
Student forced to urinate on flag
In the viral clip, the boy is seen getting surrounded, shoved, and verbally abused by a number of men.
He was then made to put the flag back on the road, relieve himself on it, and raise slogans like "Hindustan Zindabad" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai."
In another clip, he is seen being dragged by his collar and forced to apologize with folded hands.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
#Aligarh सोमवार को उत्तर प्रदेश के अलीगढ़ में स्कूल से घर लौट रहे अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के 15 वर्षीय एक लड़के को कथित तौर पर एक दक्षिणपंथी समूह के कुछ सदस्यों ने निशाना बनाया, जिन्होंने उसका कॉलर पकड़कर उसे घसीटा और उसे पाकिस्तान के झंडे पर पेशाब करने के लिए मजबूर किया।— صالحة Swaleha (@Swaleha_2) April 29, 2025
स्कूल… pic.twitter.com/xJGmmiJS2g
Official response
Alleged police inaction during the incident
Local residents claimed cops were present during the incident but didn't intervene. However, police say they have initiated an investigation.
Banna Devi Police Station SHO Pankaj Kumar Misra confirmed the boy was coming back from school with friends when he picked up the flag.
The group of protesters allegedly asked him what he could do in solidarity with their protest and told him to urinate on it.
Investigation update
Police assured action after complaint registration
Police are examining the viral video of the incident. They have assured that action will be taken after a complaint is filed.
Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi said the incident took place between 11:00am and 11:30am on Monday.
The boy, whose father is a daily-wage laborer, later told locals he didn't know what the protest was about.