'Vote bhi kiya': Pakistani man claims he has Aadhaar card
A Pakistani national, Osama, has claimed that he has voted in Indian elections and possesses an Indian voter ID, Aadhaar card and ration card.
In a video, the man, who has been asked to leave India after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, has urged the government to reconsider its order.
"I have cast my vote here... I have completed my 10th and 12th here, what will I do there? What is my future there?)" he told ANI.
Osama's educational journey and future prospects
His video went viral on social media, triggering debate over whether he has the right to vote as a foreign citizen.
Osama is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree.
He condemned the Pahalgam terror strike in Baisaran Valley on April 22 that killed 26.
The attack was perpetrated by The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the banned Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).
Election integrity and concerns over illegal immigrants
Osama's claims have thrown up some very serious questions about the integrity of elections in India.
The development has sparked fears that illegal immigrants are enjoying the same rights as Indian citizens.
"The guy has Pakistani passport and Indian Aadhaar card and PAN card. I didn't know we offered such special services in India," a user wrote.
The Indian government has meanwhile launched a major crackdown on those behind the attack and released sketches of three terrorists involved.
#WATCH | Attari, Punjab: Osama, a Pakistani national returning to Pakistan via Attari Border, says, "...I am currently pursuing my bachelor's degree. I wanted to appear for job interviews after my examinations. I have been staying here for the last 17 years. I appeal to the… pic.twitter.com/S8dTV92fhC— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025
Diplomatic tensions and India's response
In retaliation for the attack, India halted the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled Pakistani diplomats, withdrew its officials from Islamabad, and shut the Attari border.
PM Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth."
Pakistan denied involvement in the incident, with PM Shehbaz Sharif calling for a neutral probe.