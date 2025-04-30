What's the story

A Pakistani national, Osama, has claimed that he has voted in Indian elections and possesses an Indian voter ID, Aadhaar card and ration card.

In a video, the man, who has been asked to leave India after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, has urged the government to reconsider its order.

"I have cast my vote here... I have completed my 10th and 12th here, what will I do there? What is my future there?)" he told ANI.