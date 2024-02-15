Pakistan hosted general elections on February 8

Pakistan: PPP likely to get president's post in coalition government

What's the story Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari is likely to secure a second term as Pakistan's president, following the PPP's decision to forge a coalition government with Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The reported coalition is expected to have a PML-N prime minister and a PPP president, according to The News International. Pakistan has been without a government for nearly a week since February 8 elections resulted in a divided mandate.

Why does this story matter?

Pakistan conducted its general elections last week amid allegations of a political crackdown and unprecedented pre-poll violence. While initially independent candidates linked to former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were leading the polls, it eventually became clear that no bloc had an absolute majority. Now, the PML-N, along with PPP, Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, and Balochistan Awami Party, aims to form a coalition government resembling the Pakistan Democratic Movement's previous administration.

Representatives from both parties to meet again

Representatives from both parties are set to meet again, with PML-N members from other provinces expected to participate in the discussion, the Dawn reported. According to reports, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz Sharif is poised to become Pakistan's next prime minister. Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his preference for Zardari as president. He said, "The country is burning and if anyone can help put the fire out, it is Asif Ali Zardari."

PPP, PML-N negotiate for other key positions

In addition to the presidency, the PPP is also vying for the position of chief minister of Balochistan. Reports have said PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, who is the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, is expected to become Punjab CM. While, PPP's Faryal Talpur, Nasir Shah and Murad Ali Shah are contenders for Sindh chief minister. Notably, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Yousuf Raza Gilani are interested in reclaiming their roles as speakers.

PTI alleges PPP offered to form alliance

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat stated that the PPP had approached the PTI through intermediaries, offering to form an alliance. According to Dawn, Marwat mentioned that PTI leadership discussed Zardari's move implying that the PTI could regain its seats through legal means. However, PPP's Faisal Karim Kundi told Geo News, "If we had reached out to the PTI, we would have done it through proper channels."