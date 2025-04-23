What's the story

A Hyderabad-based Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was one of the victims of a terrorist attack that left 28 people dead in Kashmir on Tuesday.

Manish Ranjan, a native of Bihar, was shot dead before his wife and kids, who were on a family trip to Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. The beautiful location is commonly known as "Mini Switzerland."

The family was on vacation there when the attack happened.