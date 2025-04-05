PM Modi's key messages to Bangladesh's Yunus during Bangkok meeting
What's the story
PM Narendra Modi recently had a meeting with Bangladesh chief advisor Muhammad Yunus in Bangkok.
It was their first meeting and a major diplomatic engagement between India and Bangladesh since Yunus took office after former PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August last year.
Dhaka initiated the meeting to ease bilateral tension following India's concern over violence against minorities under Yunus's government.
Diplomatic dialogue
Modi's messages to Yunus
According to a press statement issued by the foreign ministry, Modi urged Yunus to cultivate a constructive relationship with India and refrain from inciting rhetoric.
He also stressed the need to maintain border security and stability, as well as take action against illegal border crossings.
The Indian PM emphasized that strict enforcement of laws is vital to ensure border security and stability.
Minority concerns
Modi emphasizes the need for minority safety
Modi also expressed his concerns for the safety of minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus. He requested Yunus to ensure that crimes against Hindus are properly looked into.
The Indian PM said that he hopes that the Bangladeshi government will ensure their safety and security by properly investigating cases of atrocities committed against them.
Democratic values
Modi advocates for a democratic and progressive Bangladesh
Modi urged Yunus to commit to "a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh."
He emphasized that India-Bangladesh cooperation had yielded tangible benefits for their people.
"He underlined India's desire to forge a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on pragmatism," the statement said.
After their meeting, Modi reiterated his faith that both countries will keep addressing mutual issues through direct and constructive dialogue.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's post on X after meeting Muhammad Yunus
Met Mr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh. India remains committed to a constructive and people-centric relationship with Bangladesh.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025
I reiterated India’s support for peace, stability, inclusivity and democracy in Bangladesh. Discussed… pic.twitter.com/4UQgj8aohf