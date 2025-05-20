What's the story

Despite her recent success in the series Gram Chikitsalay, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has revealed that a casting director had initially dismissed her for the role.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kapoor recounted the experience of one casting director who questioned her suitability for the role.

The director allegedly asked, "Who cast you for this? I wouldn't have even thought of you for such a role."

Kapoor was left stunned by the comment.