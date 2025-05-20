How Akansha Kapoor almost missed out on 'Gram Chikitsalay' role
What's the story
Despite her recent success in the series Gram Chikitsalay, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has revealed that a casting director had initially dismissed her for the role.
Speaking to Mid-Day, Kapoor recounted the experience of one casting director who questioned her suitability for the role.
The director allegedly asked, "Who cast you for this? I wouldn't have even thought of you for such a role."
Kapoor was left stunned by the comment.
Career path
Kapoor's journey in Bollywood and OTT
Kapoor, who is Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's best friend and actor Anushka Ranjan's sister, has been working to make her own name in the industry. She has appeared in several OTT projects, the most recent one being Gram Chikitsalay.
Her past work includes Kiara Advani's Guilty, Ali Fazal's Ray, and Rajkummar Rao's Monica, O My Darling.
Despite the casting director's remarks, Kapoor has been lauded for her performance in Gram Chikitsalay.
Show details
'Gram Chikitsalay': A look at the series
Amazon Prime's new series comes from the makers of Panchayat. It narrates the tale of a doctor's battle to stay alive in a village with its own rules.
The plot revolves around the doctor, essayed by Amol Parashar, as he deals with challenges such as an office that is blocked by a farm on the road. He even struggles to find patients.
The series ends on a cliffhanger, leaving fans waiting for a second season to see the doctor's journey.