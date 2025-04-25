Jaideep Ahlawat confirms Chellam Sir's return in 'Family Man 3'
What's the story
Jaideep Ahlawat, the newest addition to The Family Man 3 cast, has confirmed the return of fan-favorite character Chellam Sir in the upcoming season.
In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Ahlawat revealed Uday Mahesh's portrayal of Chellam Sir from The Family Man 2 will be reprised.
The character, a retired National Investigation Agency member, will continue to help Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari and other TASC members in Chennai.
Show insights
Ahlawat shared insights about 'The Family Man 3'
Providing an update on The Family Man 3, Ahlawat said, "Expect the unexpected, again! The world is expanding, the stakes are crazier, and the humor is sharper. And yes, Chellam Sir is back."
"I think fans are going to enjoy the ride. We've worked hard to keep the soul of the show intact, while still upping the game."
He also mentioned his excitement about working with Bajpayee again.
Co-star admiration
Ahlawat praised Bajpayee's humility and kindness
Reflecting on his experience working with Bajpayee on Gangs Of Wasseypur, Ahlawat shared, "I was just quietly observing him like a student in class. But Manoj bhai is incredibly down-to-earth; he made me feel seen, heard, and valued."
"He leads with kindness. That made all the difference."
In a separate interview, Darshan Kumaar (Major Sameer) had hinted that The Family Man 3 might be released on Amazon Prime Video around Diwali this year.