What's the story

Jaideep Ahlawat, the newest addition to The Family Man 3 cast, has confirmed the return of fan-favorite character Chellam Sir in the upcoming season.

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Ahlawat revealed Uday Mahesh's portrayal of Chellam Sir from The Family Man 2 will be reprised.

The character, a retired National Investigation Agency member, will continue to help Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari and other TASC members in Chennai.