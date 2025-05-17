What's the story

The Hollywood film Eddington, featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal as the main leads, with Emma Stone as part of the ensemble cast, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

It received a five-minute standing ovation that moved a visibly overwhelmed Phoenix to tears.

However, despite the applause at the festival, the Ari Aster directorial has completely divided critics.

The film currently holds a score of 61% on Rotten Tomatoes.