What's the story

The much-anticipated collaboration between Megastar Chiranjeevi (69) and director Anil Ravipudi (tentatively titled Mega157) has finally announced its leading lady: Nayanthara.

The makers confirmed the news on Saturday.

The film, which will go on floors soon, will be Nayanthara's third project with Chiranjeevi after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather.

The announcement was made via a fun promotional video featuring Nayanthara (40).