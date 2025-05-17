It's official! Nayanthara joins Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film
What's the story
The much-anticipated collaboration between Megastar Chiranjeevi (69) and director Anil Ravipudi (tentatively titled Mega157) has finally announced its leading lady: Nayanthara.
The makers confirmed the news on Saturday.
The film, which will go on floors soon, will be Nayanthara's third project with Chiranjeevi after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather.
The announcement was made via a fun promotional video featuring Nayanthara (40).
Here's the announcement video
The ever graceful queen, #Nayanthara joins the journey of #Mega157 ❤️🔥— 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) May 17, 2025
Witness her elegance and emotion on the big screen alongside Megastar @KChiruTweets in an @AnilRavipudi Entertainer💥
— https://t.co/qwKoC3e2Fi #ChiruAnil SANKRANTHI 2026 – రఫ్ఫాడించేద్దాం 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DDTkYluNo7
Promotional video
Promotional video featured Nayanthara in a unique light
The promo video gave glimpses of Nayantara talking in Telugu to her staff, dancing to Chiranjeevi's hit numbers in a car and reading and lauding the script.
It also showed her re-enacting one of Chiranjeevi's memorable dialogues.
The video ended with director Ravipudi coming in to make her casting official.
Release details
'Mega157' is set for a Sankranthi 2026 release
The upcoming film Mega157 is being produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens Banner, along with Sushmita Konidela's Gold Box Entertainments.
The film is also presented by Smt. Archana.
Mega157 is confirmed to release on Sankranthi 2026 and features music by Bheems Ceciroleo.
Nayanthara was recently seen in the Netflix movie Test, while Chiranjeevi's last release was Bhola Shankar in 2023.