Jennifer Aniston's stalker could face 3-year sentence after vandalism incident
What's the story
A Mississippi man was charged with stalking and vandalism after he crashed his car into Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home earlier this month.
The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced the charges against Jimmy Wayne Carwyle on Wednesday.
According to the DA, Carwyle crashed his car through Aniston's front gate on May 5.
DA Nathan Hochman said stalking can "quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions."
Charges
Carwyle faces felony charges and potential prison time
Carwyle has been charged with one count of felony stalking and one count of felony vandalism. He also faces an aggravating circumstance for the threat of "great bodily harm."
Carwyle's arraignment is set for Thursday, and his bail has been set at $1,50,000. If convicted, he may serve three years in state prison.
The charges stem from his alleged harassment of Aniston from March 1, 2023, to May 5 this year.
Incident
Accused sent unsolicited messages continuously for years
The harassment allegations include Carwyle sending unsolicited emails, voicemails, and social media messages to Aniston repeatedly.
On May 5, around 12:20pm, Carwyle crashed his car into Aniston's Bel Air residence's front gate and halted in her driveway.
A security guard apprehended him before police arrived at the scene.
Hochman thanked law enforcement and their Stalking and Threat Assessment Team for their amazing work in the case.