May 08, 202510:40 am

What's the story

A Mississippi man was charged with stalking and vandalism after he crashed his car into Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home earlier this month.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced the charges against Jimmy Wayne Carwyle on Wednesday.

According to the DA, Carwyle crashed his car through Aniston's front gate on May 5.

DA Nathan Hochman said stalking can "quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions."