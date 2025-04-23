What's the story

In a major rule change for the 2026 Oscars, Academy members are now required to watch all films nominated in a category before voting.

Yes, it might come as a surprise to regular cinephiles, but members weren't mandated to see all eligible movies before selecting one for an Oscar before.

Earlier, the requirement was only for specialty categories such as documentary feature and international feature.

The decision was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday.