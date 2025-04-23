Oscar voters now required to watch all nominated films
What's the story
In a major rule change for the 2026 Oscars, Academy members are now required to watch all films nominated in a category before voting.
Yes, it might come as a surprise to regular cinephiles, but members weren't mandated to see all eligible movies before selecting one for an Oscar before.
Earlier, the requirement was only for specialty categories such as documentary feature and international feature.
The decision was announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday.
Voting rules
How will Academy know if members watched them all?
Academy members were previously urged to watch all nominated films and performances for their final round votes, and the organization tracked viewing habits via its private online screening room.
However, from now on, it will be mandatory to see them.
Further, members will be required to fill out a form for entries they've seen films "elsewhere," like at film festivals or private events, before voting for finalists.
If you haven't watched a certain film, you won't be able to vote.
AI regulations
Academy's stance on AI in filmmaking
Along with the change in the voting rule, the Academy has also made its position on artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking clear.
The new regulation adds that a film's use of generative AI and other digital tools "neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination."
The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement, considering "the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award."
International submissions
New rules for the international feature film category
The Academy has also added new rules for filmmakers who are refugees or hold asylum status in the countries from which films are submitted.
To qualify for consideration in the international feature film category, countries must ensure that "creative control of the film was largely in the hands of citizens, residents, or individuals with refugee or asylum status in the submitting country."
Casting directors
First-time recognition for casting directors at Oscars
In a first, casting directors will also receive their own Oscars statuettes at 2026 ceremony.
To qualify, they need to submit "written descriptions of the casting process unique to their films," along with "a photo grid of the cast and/or the full cast list."
The 2026 Oscars ceremony will be held on March 15, 2026, and hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, broadcast live on ABC.