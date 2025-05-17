What's the story

The much-awaited Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, will release in theaters on October 24, 2025.

From 20th Century Studios, the movie stars Jeremy Allen White in the lead role.

White is widely known for his performance in the hit series The Bear.

The biopic is helmed and penned by Scott Cooper, who has worked on projects like Crazy Heart and Hostiles.