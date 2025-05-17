'Deliver Me From Nowhere': Bruce Springsteen biopic locks release date
What's the story
The much-awaited Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, will release in theaters on October 24, 2025.
From 20th Century Studios, the movie stars Jeremy Allen White in the lead role.
White is widely known for his performance in the hit series The Bear.
The biopic is helmed and penned by Scott Cooper, who has worked on projects like Crazy Heart and Hostiles.
Source material
'Deliver Me From Nowhere' draws inspiration from Warren Zanes's book
Deliver Me From Nowhere is based on Warren Zanes's book of the same name.
The film will offer an in-depth look at the making of Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska.
Jeremy Strong, Stephen Graham, Paul Walter Hauser, and Odessa Young are also part of the cast.
Strong plays Springsteen's longtime manager Jon Landau, Graham plays Springsteen's father, Hauser plays guitar tech Mike Batlan, and Young plays Springsteen's love interest named Faye.
Collaboration
Springsteen's praise for Springsteen
Strong noted his love for Springsteen's work and told Variety, "The last six months that I've spent in Bruce's world with his music, I don't think I've ever encountered a person's body of work or their legacy in a way that uplifted me more or filled me with a sense of life and hope and love more than Bruce Springsteen."
He also praised White's performance, saying, "Jeremy [Allen White]'s work is incredible."
Official statement
Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios president's statement
David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, was equally excited about the Deliver Me From Nowhere collaboration.
He said, "It is a once-in-a-lifetime honor to be collaborating with Bruce Springsteen, an inspiring and incomparable artist who represents so much to so many."
Greenbaum also lauded Cooper's involvement in the project, saying, "The deep authenticity of his story is in great hands with my friend Scott Cooper whom I am thrilled to be collaborating with."