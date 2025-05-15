Samantha and Raj Nidimoru to move in together: Reports
What's the story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Farzi director Raj Nidimoru are reportedly considering a live-in relationship, according to Pinkvilla.
This rumor has been further fueled due to their joint outings and affectionate posts on social media.
A source told the portal that the duo is now "scouting for properties" and "working in that direction."
Nidimoru was married to assistant director Shhyamali De. It isn't known if they have officially divorced.
New love
Relationship blossomed during 'Citadel' shoot
The source further revealed that Nidimoru found love in Prabhu during the shooting of Citadel.
Their first public appearance as a couple was at a pickleball tournament where Prabhu owns the Chennai Super Champs team.
They were seen holding hands, fueling dating rumors.
Meanwhile, reports about Nidimoru having a daughter are incorrect; the child he was seen with is his co-director Krishna DK's daughter.
Past ties
Prabhu's and Nidimoru's past relationships
Notably, Prabhu was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya.
The two ended their relationship in 2021 after four years. The couple issued an official statement saying, "After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."
In 2024, Chaitanya got re-married to Sobhita Dhulipala. They officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Hyderabad.
On the other hand, ToI states Nidimoru got divorced from De in 2022.