What's the story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Farzi director Raj Nidimoru are reportedly considering a live-in relationship, according to Pinkvilla.

This rumor has been further fueled due to their joint outings and affectionate posts on social media.

A source told the portal that the duo is now "scouting for properties" and "working in that direction."

Nidimoru was married to assistant director Shhyamali De. It isn't known if they have officially divorced.