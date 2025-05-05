What's the story

Nani's latest A-rated crime drama, HIT: The Third Case, has taken the box office by storm since its release on Thursday. In just four days, the film has earned nearly ₹100 crore.

It has also reached a major milestone, entering the $2 million club at the North American box office.

This makes it Nani's third $2 million grosser in the US.

Released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam, the thriller is drawing crowds to theaters.