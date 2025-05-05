Nani's 'HIT 3' crosses $2M mark at US box office
What's the story
Nani's latest A-rated crime drama, HIT: The Third Case, has taken the box office by storm since its release on Thursday. In just four days, the film has earned nearly ₹100 crore.
It has also reached a major milestone, entering the $2 million club at the North American box office.
This makes it Nani's third $2 million grosser in the US.
Released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam, the thriller is drawing crowds to theaters.
Box office success
'HIT 3' expected to reach the $2.3 million breakeven point
HIT 3's break-even point is pegged at $2.3 million in the US, which the flick is expected to easily cross by the end of Sunday (US time).
Nani and his co-star Srinidhi Shetty's ongoing promotional tour across several major US cities is helping the film's box office run.
The film is the third installment of the popular HIT franchise, directed by Sailesh Kolanu and jointly produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni.
India
'HIT 3' earned ₹9.5cr on fourth day in India
HIT 3 continued its box office journey with a solid collection on its fourth day.
According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film earned ₹9.5 crore in India net across all languages on Sunday.
It opened with ₹21 crore on Thursday, followed by ₹10.5 crore on Friday and ₹10.4 crore on Saturday.
Despite a slight dip on Sunday, HIT 3 continues its stable run.
Its total earnings now stand at ₹51.4 crore in four days.