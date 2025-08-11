Mercedes marks 600,000-unit milestone for iconic G-Class with electric model

The G-Class, along with the S- and E-Class, is one of Mercedes-Benz's longest-running passenger car model series. It was first launched in 1979 with four engine options and has since evolved into a global success story. The G-Class has also seen several special and limited-edition models over the years, including last year's G-Class Edition STRONGER THAN THE 1980s to honor the original W 460 series.

Personalization options

Over 90% of customers opt for MANUFAKTUR options

Mercedes-Benz has always emphasized the degree of individualization available with the G-Class. The brand introduced MANUFAKTUR for this model in 2019, and now over 90% of G-Class customers opt for at least one MANUFAKTUR option. On average, each vehicle gets three such customizations. Since 2024, customers have had a choice of up to 20,000 paint colors to further personalize their vehicles.