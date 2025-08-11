Mercedes-Benz celebrates 600,000th G-Class SUV with EQ model

The G-Class has kept its iconic boxy design and rugged features since day one. Special editions like STRONGER THAN THE 1980s nod to its roots, while the MANUFAKTUR program lets buyers personalize their rides—over 90% go for custom touches.

The future of the G-Class

Hitting this production mark proves the G-Class is more than just a status symbol—it's a blend of tradition and innovation that keeps fans coming back.

In India, you can get both the powerful AMG G63 and the electric G580 EQ, reflecting how even luxury SUVs are shifting toward electrification.