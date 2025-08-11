Mercedes-Benz celebrates 600,000th G-Class SUV with EQ model
Mercedes-Benz just built its 600,000th G-Class SUV at its Austria plant—a big moment for a model that's been around since 1979.
The milestone car is a G580 with EQ Technology in sleek Obsidian Black, showing how the classic off-roader is moving with the times.
Design and personalization options
The G-Class has kept its iconic boxy design and rugged features since day one.
Special editions like STRONGER THAN THE 1980s nod to its roots, while the MANUFAKTUR program lets buyers personalize their rides—over 90% go for custom touches.
The future of the G-Class
Hitting this production mark proves the G-Class is more than just a status symbol—it's a blend of tradition and innovation that keeps fans coming back.
In India, you can get both the powerful AMG G63 and the electric G580 EQ, reflecting how even luxury SUVs are shifting toward electrification.