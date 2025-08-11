Next Article
India to get 72,000 public EV chargers under PM e-Drive
India is gearing up to install over 72,000 public EV chargers as part of the ₹10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme.
With a dedicated ₹2,000 crore for charging spots, the plan uses real demand from highways and railways to decide where chargers go—making it easier for everyone to plug in.
EVs on road
More chargers mean less "range anxiety" and smoother road trips for EV users—whether you ride a scooter or drive a bus.
States will team up with local bodies to make sure all vehicle types are covered.
Plus, with extra focus on overnight charging for busses and trucks, this move aims to cut pollution and fuel imports while making electric rides way more practical across India.