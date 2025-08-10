Stellantis to invest ₹11,000 crore in India: Here's why
Stellantis—the company behind Citroen and Jeep—is making a big push in India with a ₹11,000 crore investment.
After selling 7,500 cars last year, they're planning to roll out new petrol and electric models to boost their presence and win over more Indian drivers.
Stellantis is betting big on EVs and global model exports
Stellantis wants to launch "affordable premium" SUVs priced between ₹10-25 lakh, even though they've skipped India's latest EV incentive policy.
They're betting on the upcoming India-EU trade deal to bring global models here faster.
Their factories in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra also export cars to countries like South Africa, so India is shaping up as a key hub for them.
As Shailesh Hazela (MD & CEO) puts it, building trust in such a competitive market is their biggest challenge right now.