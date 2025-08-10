Stellantis to invest ₹11,000 crore in India: Here's why

Stellantis is betting big on EVs and global model exports

Stellantis wants to launch "affordable premium" SUVs priced between ₹10-25 lakh, even though they've skipped India's latest EV incentive policy.

They're betting on the upcoming India-EU trade deal to bring global models here faster.

Their factories in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra also export cars to countries like South Africa, so India is shaping up as a key hub for them.

As Shailesh Hazela (MD & CEO) puts it, building trust in such a competitive market is their biggest challenge right now.