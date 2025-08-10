Next Article
Tesla's 2nd Indian showroom opens in Delhi: Check Model Y
Tesla just launched its second Indian showroom at Worldmark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi—following the Mumbai debut in July.
The spotlight is on the Model Y, as it's currently the only Tesla you can buy here.
What about prices and deliveries?
You get two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive for ₹60L and Long Range RWD for ₹68L, with an optional Full Self-Driving add-on for ₹6L.
Deliveries start in Q3 2025 but will be limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram at first.
Prices might shift depending on state taxes, but it's a big step for Tesla fans looking to go electric in India.