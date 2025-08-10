This $3M supercar will pack a naturally aspirated V12 engine

A UK -based start-up, Garagisti & Co, is working on a unique supercar, the GP1. The vehicle is designed to be a pure driving machine, with no turbos or hybridization. Instead, it will feature a naturally aspirated V12 engine and a manual transmission. The project is still in its early stages but has already attracted some big names from the automotive industry.

Team assembly Team comprises industry veterans from various sectors The GP1 project has attracted industry veterans from various sectors. These include Maserati V-12 experts, and professionals from Brembo and Ohlins. The team's collective experience is expected to play a major role in bringing this ambitious supercar concept to life.

Design details GP1 will feature a carbon-fiber body The GP1 will feature a full carbon-fiber body designed by a former Bugatti designer. It will be powered by a 6.6-liter, V-12 engine from the makers of Maserati MC12 GT1. The engine is expected to rev up to 9,000rpm and produce an impressive 789hp. Despite its power, the GP1's dry weight will be just over 998kg, promising an exhilarating experience for drivers.

Transmission choice The car will come equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox The GP1 will ditch turbocharging and hybridization, going for six-speed manual gearbox from Xtrac. This decision is in line with the start-up's philosophy of creating a pure driving experience. The car will feature Brembo brakes and an Ohlins suspension system, further enhancing its performance credentials.