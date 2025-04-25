What's the story

The teaser of the upcoming horror-comedy film, Kapkapiii, featuring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, is out.

The late Sangeeth Sivan's directorial promises a unique mix of humor and horror.

The story follows a group of college students who accidentally summon a ghost while using an Ouija board.

The teaser is a mix of horror and slapstick, with the tagline "Aatma Ji Darshan Do Na" setting the quirky tone.