'Kapkapiii' teaser blends ghostly chills with goofy college comedy
What's the story
The teaser of the upcoming horror-comedy film, Kapkapiii, featuring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, is out.
The late Sangeeth Sivan's directorial promises a unique mix of humor and horror.
The story follows a group of college students who accidentally summon a ghost while using an Ouija board.
The teaser is a mix of horror and slapstick, with the tagline "Aatma Ji Darshan Do Na" setting the quirky tone.
Dynamic duo
Kapoor and Talpade's reunion sparks nostalgia among fans
The teaser showcases the electrifying chemistry of Kapoor and Talpade, who are reuniting on the screen after years.
Their banter and comic timing are just what fans would expect from the duo, promising nostalgia.
The film cleverly mixes visual gags with haunted house horror tropes, giving a sneak peek that leaves one curious and chuckling.
It is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025.
Film comparison
'Kapkapiii' compared to Malayalam film 'Romancham'
Fans have compared the Kapkapiii teaser to the hit Malayalam movie Romancham.
Both films have a story revolving around a group of friends using an Ouija board, resulting in supernatural events.
Kapkapiii is produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Bravo Entertainment and presented by Zee Studios.
It also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, and Dinkar Sharma.
Tribute film
'Kapkapiii' pays tribute to Sivan's legacy
The screenplay for Kapkapiii is written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, mixing horror and comedy with panache.
The movie is a tribute to Sivan, who is the man behind cult hits like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money.
The teaser has been attached to the theatrical release of Phule, giving audiences a first look at the chaos to come in this unique horror-comedy.