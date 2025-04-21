What's the story

Randeep Hooda, famous for his transformative roles in films like Sarbjit and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, recently revealed he lost 18kg in just 28 days.

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, he credited fasting for the tremendous weight loss, saying, "There's nothing better than fasting. It not only boosts energy levels but also prevents the laziness often felt after eating."

He suggested fasting for "1-2 days to feel more active and rejuvenated."