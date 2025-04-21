DYK? Randeep Hooda shed 18kg in 28 days with fasting
What's the story
Randeep Hooda, famous for his transformative roles in films like Sarbjit and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, recently revealed he lost 18kg in just 28 days.
Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, he credited fasting for the tremendous weight loss, saying, "There's nothing better than fasting. It not only boosts energy levels but also prevents the laziness often felt after eating."
He suggested fasting for "1-2 days to feel more active and rejuvenated."
Fasting
Hooda shared extreme fasting tips for better fitness results
Hooda shared his approach to fasting, recommending only liquids during fasting periods.
He avoids lemon or coconut water and sticks to just black tea, coffee, or water.
The actor, known for dramatic body transformations, credited disciplined fasting and workouts for his physique.
However, he advised consulting professionals before attempting such routines, especially for weight loss or health benefits. Expert guidance is always essential.
Weight loss
Hooda's intense fasting routine for physical transformations in 'Sarbjit'
Hooda, known for drastic physical changes in films like Sarbjit, shared that he "stopped eating and drinking" to prepare for the movie's climax.
By significantly reducing his food and water intake, he pushed his body to its limits to authentically portray his character.
Hooda remained underweight for nearly 18 months, which affected his health.
Currently, he's being praised for his performance in Jaat.