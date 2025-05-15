What's the story

Renowned actor Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her next, Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The production has picked up the pace with Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal filming their portions at Film City's Joker Maidan.

A source close to the production told Mid-Day that this week marks the start of a major schedule with all three leads.

And, it's after this that Bhatt will set sail for the French Riviera.