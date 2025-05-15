Alia is in! Bollywood star to attend Cannes after all
What's the story
Renowned actor Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her next, Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
The production has picked up the pace with Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal filming their portions at Film City's Joker Maidan.
A source close to the production told Mid-Day that this week marks the start of a major schedule with all three leads.
And, it's after this that Bhatt will set sail for the French Riviera.
Festival plans
Bhatt likely to attend Cannes closing ceremony
Despite her current filming commitments, Bhatt is likely to attend the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on May 24.
A source said, "As the ambassador for a leading beauty brand, Alia remains committed to her global representation duties. She will head to France in the last leg of the prestigious film gala, after this critical phase of Love & War's shoot is wrapped up."
Festival attendance
Bhatt skipped Cannes opening ceremony due to India-Pakistan conflict
Reportedly, Bhatt decided to skip the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony owing to the sensitive situation in India post its conflict with Pakistan. This compelled her to concentrate on Love & War for now.
The movie, which commenced production in October, is entering a critical phase with Kapoor, Kaushal, and Bhatt shooting together for the first time.
Production details
'First time that Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are shooting together'
The source added, "A major schedule began this week with the three leads. While Sanjay sir kicked off the project last October, this is the first time that Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are shooting together."
"It'll be an intense few days of filming, with the director crafting some of the most emotionally demanding scenes in this leg."
The Highway actor not turning up at Cannes had saddened fans, but even if late, at least, Bhatt isn't entirely skipping the event.