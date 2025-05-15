Who is Shhyamali De? Meet Raj Nidimoru's wife
What's the story
Speculations are rife about a possible romance brewing between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.
This raised eyebrows because Nidimoru is still married to Shhyamali De, a low-key yet highly accomplished figure in the industry.
De, a psychology graduate, married Nidimoru in 2015, and the couple reportedly has a daughter together.
Career highlights
De's impressive career in the film industry
As per reports, De has served as an assistant director with acclaimed directors Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj.
She has also worked as a scriptwriter and creative consultant on blockbuster films and classics such as Rang De Basanti, Omkara, and Ek Nodir Golpo.
Apart from her professional success, De is also best friends with actor Rajkummar Rao's wife, Patralekhaa.
Mutual respect
Nidimoru's admiration for De
Nidimoru has spoken about his wife De in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.
He said, "Shhyamali De, my wife, constantly advises me about casting. She comes from a non-filmy background, so she always keeps us grounded."
Despite the rumors about his relationship with Prabhu, De's Instagram account is filled with happy pictures and loving notes for her husband. She even congratulated Nidimoru and his filmmaker-partner, Krishna DK, on the success of Farzi.
Love notes
'Many reasons to love you': De's heartfelt tribute to Nidimoru
De has shared heartfelt messages for Nidimoru on her Instagram account.
In a post featuring their wedding pictures, she wrote, "So many reasons to love you. It's the everyday things you take care of, not because you have to but because you care... It's the little kindnesses that take me by surprise over and over... Happy Anniversary @raj.nidimoru."
Notably, Nidimoru hasn't featured on her feed in the recent past.
Controversy
Meanwhile, Prabhu's photos with Nidimoru sparked dating rumors
Amid the constant rumors, Prabhu recently posted a few pictures and videos celebrating her debut production Subham on her Instagram account.
One of the photos features her posing in front of the film's poster with Nidimoru standing behind her.
A report also stated that the pair was looking forward to moving in together.
As per some portals, Nidimoru and De have long separated, but NewsBytes was not able to independently verify their relationship status.