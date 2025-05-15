What's the story

BAFTA-winner Aimee Lou Wood, who is known for her work in Sex Education and HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, has landed a huge role.

She will be starring opposite Oscar winner Angelina Jolie in the upcoming film Anxious People, reports Deadline.

The film, a feature adaptation by Marc Forster, is being produced by Black Bear and Hope Studios. The project was recently announced at the Cannes market.