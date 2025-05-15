'White Lotus's Aimee Lou joins Angelina Jolie in 'Anxious People'
What's the story
BAFTA-winner Aimee Lou Wood, who is known for her work in Sex Education and HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, has landed a huge role.
She will be starring opposite Oscar winner Angelina Jolie in the upcoming film Anxious People, reports Deadline.
The film, a feature adaptation by Marc Forster, is being produced by Black Bear and Hope Studios. The project was recently announced at the Cannes market.
Film synopsis
'Anxious People' plot and production details unveiled
The film's plot centers on an investment banker named Zara (played by Jolie) who gets caught in an unusual situation during an open house on Christmas Eve.
Wood plays Grace, a reluctant bank robber who accidentally holds Zara and a group of strangers hostage.
The story is based on Fredrik Backman's novel Anxious People and adapted for the screen by Oscar-nominated screenwriter David Magee.
Production team
'Anxious People' production team and Wood's filmography
The film's production team also features some of the key players behind the 2022 feature adaptation of A Man Called Otto, which grossed a whopping $110 million globally.
The team includes Hope Studios's Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro and Renee Wolfe, who both worked on A Man Called Otto, and director Forster.
Wood's previous feature work includes roles in Oscar-nominated Living and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.
Sales details
Hope Studios and Black Bear's international sales at Cannes
Hope Studios, with offices in Stockholm and London, develops, finances, produces, and sells international films and TV for the global market.
The studio has an overall deal with Black Bear, which partners with them on international sales and distribution.
Black Bear and WME Independent are selling Anxious People at Cannes for the international and domestic markets, respectively.