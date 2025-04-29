What's the story

Rupert Grint, known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, has been dating actor Georgia Groome since 2011.

The two have kept their lives away from the spotlight and welcomed their first child, daughter Wednesday, in May 2020.

Five years later, last Sunday to be exact, they revealed the birth of their second daughter, Goldie.

Here's all you need to know about Grint's ladylove.