Who's Georgia Groome? Rupert Grint's partner of over a decade
What's the story
Rupert Grint, known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, has been dating actor Georgia Groome since 2011.
The two have kept their lives away from the spotlight and welcomed their first child, daughter Wednesday, in May 2020.
Five years later, last Sunday to be exact, they revealed the birth of their second daughter, Goldie.
Here's all you need to know about Grint's ladylove.
Relationship history
First, more on Grint and Groome's relationship timeline
Grint and Groome were first romantically linked in 2011, although neither publicly addressed it.
Pictures of the pair were the only indication for fans to know they were going strong.
Their relationship fueled marriage rumors in April 2019 when the two were spotted wearing matching gold rings. However, a rep for Grint later confirmed to The Sun that the couple had not gotten married.
Career highlights
Groome's acting career began in 2001
Born in 1992, Groome has been acting since childhood, like her partner. She debuted in a TV film called A Fish Out of Water in 2001.
The British actor got noticed as Joanne in the 2006 film London to Brighton and went on to star in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging in 2008.
Her acting repertoire features roles in a number of films, including the 2017 horror movie Double Date.
Personal insights
Grint spoke about their relationship publicly in 2021
In a 2021 interview with Glamour, Grint had described his relationship with Groome as a "very natural thing," highlighting their strong friendship and similar mindset.
He said, "That's always made it work — that's why it's lasted. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it's great."
Despite their high-profile careers, Grint and Groome like to keep things private, hardly discussing each other or attending events together.
Social media presence
Why Grint doesn't post Groome on Instagram
Though Grint joined Instagram in November 2020, he's never shared photos of Groome on the platform.
The actor mostly uses the app to promote his work projects and share glimpses from his family life.
Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Grint detailed his social media philosophy, saying that he's "terrible" at Instagram and doesn't know what to post.