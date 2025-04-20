What's the story

Actor Abhinav Shukla has received death threats from a man on Instagram who claims to be a fan of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz.

The user, who goes by the name Ankush Gupta, also claimed to be a part of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

He threatened to attack Shukla's residence with bullets, similar to the shocking incident at Salman Khan's house in 2024.

Shukla shared the screenshot of the threatening message on social media on Sunday afternoon.