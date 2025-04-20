Asim's fan sends Abhinav Shukla death threat—claims Bishnoi gang ties
What's the story
Actor Abhinav Shukla has received death threats from a man on Instagram who claims to be a fan of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz.
The user, who goes by the name Ankush Gupta, also claimed to be a part of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
He threatened to attack Shukla's residence with bullets, similar to the shocking incident at Salman Khan's house in 2024.
Shukla shared the screenshot of the threatening message on social media on Sunday afternoon.
Details
'Last warning de raha hoon': Threatening message
The threatening message read, "Lawrence Bishnoi ka banda hoon."
"Tera address pata hai mere ko, aa jau kya Salman Khan ek ghar pe goli maara tha vaise tere bhi ghar aa kar goli maarunga AK47 se (I'm a man of Lawrence Bishnoi. I know your address, should I come like Salman Khan and shoot at your house with an AK-47)."
Online abuse
Shukla shared hate comments and abusive messages
Along with the death threat, Shukla also posted a series of hate comments and abuses sent to him and his wife, actor Rubina Dilaik, from Riaz's fans.
The messages even contained threats to harm Shukla's family.
The animosity between Dilaik and Riaz intensified during their recent stint on the fitness reality show, Battleground.
Their differences were frequently highlighted due to Riaz's aggressive demeanor.
Twitter Post
Here's Shukla's post
DEATH THREATS to my family ! @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol. Person seems to be from Chandigarh / Mohali . Please act firmly & promptly. To anyone who recognises the person plz report to @DGPPunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/XLkktoYUXa— Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 20, 2025
Response
'All jacked up muscle, no brain...'
When asked about Riaz's comment on Dilaik in an interactive session on social media, Shukla had recently replied, "All jacked up muscle, no brain and bad attitude is not a sign of fitness (sic)."
Meanwhile, reports claim Riaz has been evicted from Battleground after another fight with Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan.
However, Riaz tweeted on Sunday morning, "Keep shouting 'kicked out', I kicked the script and flipped the game. Next headline? Make it count."