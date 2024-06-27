In brief Simplifying... In brief Thomas Taylor, a Welsh artist, made his mark in the literary world with his iconic cover art for J.K. Rowling's debut Harry Potter novel.

'Harry Potter' cover art sets new auction record

By Simran Jeet 03:18 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story The original cover artwork for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has been auctioned for a record-breaking $1.9 million (₹15,86,33,850). This sale marks the highest price ever fetched for a Harry Potter item at auction. The watercolor illustration, created by Thomas Taylor, was sold at Sotheby's in New York on Wednesday. The artwork adorned the covers of the first edition of J.K. Rowling's debut novel in 1997.

Auction history

Artwork's auction history and previous records

Before the recent auction, the estimated value of the artwork ranged between $400,000 (₹3,33,96,600) and $600,000 (₹5,01,03,2400). This was the highest pre-sale estimate ever for a Harry Potter-related item. The same illustration had been auctioned in 2001 at Sotheby's in London for $121,431 (₹1,01,40,265.66) at that time setting a record then. The previous record for a Harry Potter item was set in 2021 when an unsigned first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone sold for $421,000 (₹3,51,56,194.4).

Auction highlights

Notable Harry Potter auctions and the artwork's provenance

A handwritten copy of The Tales of Beedle the Bard by Rowling was sold for $24 million (₹2,00,30,47,200) at a charity auction at Sotheby's in 2007. The copy was created with the specific purpose of raising money for the author's charity. The recently auctioned cover art was part of Dr. Rodney P. Swantko's library, known for its significant collection of 19th- and 20th-century English and American literature according to Sotheby's.

Artist profile

Thomas Taylor: The artist behind the iconic cover

At the age of 23, while working in a bookshop, Thomas Taylor received his first professional commission to create a cover for Rowling's debut novel. He created the iconic image of Harry Potter before the Hogwarts Express, marking the young wizard's magical journey. His depiction of Harry Potter became the universal image for the legendary character. This artwork has now become the most valuable Harry Potter item ever auctioned, demonstrating Taylor's significant contribution to this globally recognized franchise.

Literary pioneer

From manuscripts to magic: Thomas Taylor's literary legacy

Mr. Taylor, originally from Wales, was among the first individuals to review the manuscript for the original Harry Potter book, which later sold millions of copies and launched a lucrative franchise encompassing movies and theme parks. He has authored and illustrated numerous picture books, beginning with George and Sophie's Museum Adventure in 1999, and has also penned two children's novels Haunters and Dan of the Dead.