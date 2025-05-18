May 18, 202512:30 am

What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are among the most celebrated actors of the Indian film industry.

Their films have captivated audiences globally, and they are among Bollywood's most loved on-screen pairs.

Interestingly, Khan and Mukerji will soon be reuniting for Siddharth Anand's next, King.

While we wait for King, let's revisit some of Khan and Mukerji's unforgettable collaborations.