Ahead of 'King,' revisiting best Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji collaborations
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are among the most celebrated actors of the Indian film industry.
Their films have captivated audiences globally, and they are among Bollywood's most loved on-screen pairs.
Interestingly, Khan and Mukerji will soon be reuniting for Siddharth Anand's next, King.
While we wait for King, let's revisit some of Khan and Mukerji's unforgettable collaborations.
#1
'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'
This one is a no-brainer!
Karan Johar's debut directorial and a film that has stayed with generations, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), redefined the romantic drama genre.
It gave us two memorable characters in the form of Rahul (SRK) and Tina (Mukerji), and its excellent soundtrack, high entertainment quotient, and re-watchability factor have made it a modern classic.
It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.
#2
'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'
Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a gripping, emotional romantic drama starring Khan, Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Abhishek Bachchan.
Khan and Mukerji's characters, Dev and Maya, become friends while trying to save their respective troubled marriages, but fall for each other instead.
The film is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
#3
'Paheli'
While Mukerji and Khan are mostly known for their romantic dramas, Amol Palekar's Paheli, a fantasy film, is another solid addition to their respective filmography.
Mukerji plays a newlywed woman who meets a ghost looking like her husband after he departs for a business venture.
Still haven't watched it?
Stream it on Netflix.
#4
'Chalte Chalte'
Chalte Chalte, directed by Aziz Mirza, follows the journey of Raj, who tries to win over Priya, leading to their marriage.
But soon, their differences threaten to tear them apart.
The film, available on Netflix, allowed the leads to showcase their versatility, particularly in the scenes that show the cracks in their relationship.
#5
'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...'
Another classic family drama on our list is Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...
The movie stars an ensemble cast and follows the story of a wealthy family's elder son who marries a middle-class woman.
Though Mukerji only had a guest appearance and SRK was paired opposite Kajol, K3G features some of their warmest, most genuine on-screen moments together.
Stream it on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.