'Thug Life' trailer: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam promise explosive gangster drama
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for the gangster action drama Thug Life has finally dropped, marking a reunion between director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades.
The film, co-written by Haasan, is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.
The trailer gives a powerful glimpse into a story filled with power, politics, family, and betrayal.
Film details
'Thug Life' plot and cast details revealed
Thug Life narrates the tale of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickar, a feared gangster portrayed by Haasan, who was long presumed dead.
His return shakes the underworld and pits him against his son, resulting in violent confrontations.
The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal.
It will release worldwide in theaters on June 5, 2025.
Production details
'Thug Life' production team and technical details
The film's music is by A.R. Rahman, who is Ratnam's frequent collaborator.
Stunning visuals have been captured by cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran and the editing has been done by A. Sreekar Prasad.
Ratnam's last release was Ponniyin Selvan: II in 2023, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prakash Raj.