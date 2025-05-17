What's the story

The much-anticipated trailer for the gangster action drama Thug Life has finally dropped, marking a reunion between director Mani Ratnam and actor Kamal Haasan after nearly four decades.

The film, co-written by Haasan, is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.

The trailer gives a powerful glimpse into a story filled with power, politics, family, and betrayal.