The crime drama, which explores power dynamics in northern India, is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and features a star-studded cast.

'Mirzapur' Season 4 confirmed as Season 3 sets new records!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:37 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Amazon Prime Video's crime drama Mirzapur has set a new record with Season 3, becoming the most-watched show in India during its launch weekend. The series began streaming on July 5 and was viewed in 98% of India's postcodes during its opening weekend, according to the streaming service. The show also gained significant international traction, featuring in the platform's Top 10 list across more than 85 countries including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

The success of the latest installment has prompted the makers to confirm a fourth season of Mirzapur. Nikhil Madhok, head of India originals at Prime Video, stated that the third season has broken all previous records, highlighting the strong connection audiences have with the show's characters. Ritesh Sidhwani, producer at Excel Media and Entertainment, expressed his excitement over the overwhelming response from audiences and attributed this historic success to their hard work and dedication.

Here's everything to know about 'Mirzapur'

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, Mirzapur delves into power dynamics and the criminal underworld in northern India. The third season's ensemble cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, and Isha Talwar among others. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the 10-episode season is currently streaming on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide.