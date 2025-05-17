Ali Fazal and Tillotama Shome to star in horror-thriller 'Beyond'
What's the story
Actors Ali Fazal and Tillotama Shome will star in a new horror-thriller film, Beyond.
Directed by Sumit Purohit, the movie will be shot in the Himalayas, reported Deadline.
Co-written by Purohit and Saurav Dey, the film is produced by TrainTripper Films, led by Chippy Babu and Abhishek Sharma, and Mario Stefan's fieber.film.
Film inspiration
'Beyond' draws inspiration from local legends and myths
Purohit revealed that the tale of Beyond was inspired by local legends and myths.
In a statement, he explained, "Like many others from the region, my aspirations led me to move away in search of opportunities."
"This constant migration has left many hill settlements slowly turning into ghost towns and villages, deserted by their people."
"One such place, forgotten and frozen in time, is the setting for my film Beyond."
Actors' statement
Actors' excitement about the project
Fazal told Deadline, "Rarely do us actors get a chance to dive deep into narratives... and narratives and landscapes such as Beyond, where you don't feel shy in opening yourself up to a journey that will shape up some form of creation."
Shome added, "For all those who left for a better life somewhere else and for all those who refused to leave, this story ties us all together in a fable both gentle and horrific in equal measure."