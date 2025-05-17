Rajinikanth may team up with Mythri for upcoming film
What's the story
Acclaimed director Vivek Athreya, who delivered the recent hit Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, is in talks to helm a movie starring the legendary Rajinikanth.
Mythri Movie Makers, the famed producers of the blockbuster Pushpa, are backing the project, reported OTTPlay.
According to a source close to the production unit, Athreya has penned a gripping script with Rajinikanth in mind, and the superstar has expressed interest in the basic idea.
Superstar's interest
The film will be a major highlight in Athreya's career
Rajinikanth is keen on the project and has asked for a full narration of the script.
Naveen Yerneni, one of the producers at Mythri Movie Makers, will soon be flying to Chennai with Athreya to narrate the script to Rajinikanth.
If the superstar greenlights the story, it will be a major milestone in Athreya's career.
Rajinikanth is currently busy with Jailer 2.
Production house's strategy
Mythri Movie Makers's ambitious plans for Tamil cinema
Mythri Movie Makers, known for Telugu hits, has been churning out hits in Tamil, the latest being Ajith starrer, Good Bad Ugly.
They plan to take a plunge into Tamil cinema and wish to make movies in all Indian languages.
The production house reportedly has no problems with Rajinikanth's exorbitant fee and is determined to have him on board.
They also have another exciting movie in the pipeline, Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan.
Director's background
Athreya's directorial journey and Rajinikanth's next
Athreya's directorial outings include Mental Madhilo, Brochevarevarura, and Ante Sundaraniki.
His last release was Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, starring Nani, and now streaming on Netflix.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, also featuring Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan in a cameo.