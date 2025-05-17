What's the story

Acclaimed director Vivek Athreya, who delivered the recent hit Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, is in talks to helm a movie starring the legendary Rajinikanth.

Mythri Movie Makers, the famed producers of the blockbuster Pushpa, are backing the project, reported OTTPlay.

According to a source close to the production unit, Athreya has penned a gripping script with Rajinikanth in mind, and the superstar has expressed interest in the basic idea.